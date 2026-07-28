The Mariners are willing to take a financial hit to trade Luis Castillo

The Seattle Mariners have a record of 52 wins and 55 losses, but they're still in the running for both the American League West title and a wild-card spot.

However, they desperately need reinforcements on the offensive side of the ball, especially from the right side of the plate. And to add this piece (or pieces) to the puzzle, the Washington team will likely have to part ways with one (or two) pitchers—the team's strength.

And that could very well be Luis Castillo. Indeed, according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, the Mariners are actively listening to offers for the starter and are willing to absorb salary to facilitate a potential trade.

The #Mariners are actively listening on SP Luis Castillo and are willing to eat money to facilitate a better return, per @DKramer_ pic.twitter.com/dziABk2EsW — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) July 27, 2026

The names of Emerson Hancock and George Kirby are also being floated as trade bait to add some offensive firepower to the lineup.

Castillo is set to earn approximately $32.5 million through 2027 and has a $25 million option for 2028. Seattle could therefore absorb part of that money to send him elsewhere.

The 33-year-old's contract has become a bad deal, and the only way for the Mariners to get a decent return by the trade deadline is to absorb part of his salary. Because without salary absorption, Castillo will be much harder to trade—he'll turn 34 in December and has had an up-and-down season so far, which doesn't justify his paycheck.

In return, the Mariners will be looking for one or more players who can help them win games right now—not prospects.

Spencer Steer's name had come up, but now that he's landed on the injured list, Seattle will have to look elsewhere.

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