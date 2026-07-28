Otto Lopez: The Red Sox are interested

The Boston Red Sox needed some help from the right side of the plate. That's why the team signed Curtis Mead.

Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned.

Earlier today, the newcomer was placed on his team's injured list. A ball that hit his left wrist caused a fracture.

He'll return to Boston for further testing.

Further testing revealed a fracture for Curtis Mead, a source confirms. @tommycassell44 has the full story. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 28, 2026

Naturally, the hole the Red Sox had before acquiring Mead still exists. A right-hander who can produce offensively in the infield would be a big help.

What if that meant bringing in reinforcements at shortstop, a position that has been unstable since the start of the season?

It's partly for all these reasons that the Red Sox are interested in Otto Lopez. Buston Olney reported the news.

Well, well.

The Quebec native playing for the Miami Marlins has 136 hits heading into tonight's games. That's a Major League high.

He also leads the Manfred League with a .330 batting average. However, he wouldn't be able to win a batting title if he finished the season in the American League.

Lopez, who has a great attitude, made the All-Star Game in 2026. He still has three years left before becoming a free agent.

The Marlins, who snapped a 12-game losing streak last night, will they really trade such an asset with the playoffs within reach? If so, is it because the club anticipates a slump down the stretch?

If he's traded, the return will be absolutely massive. After all, there's nothing forcing this up-and-coming club to cash in on the young man's market value—and he shows no signs of slowing down.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays have to—ah, never mind.

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