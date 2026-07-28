MLB in Brief: Will Jacob Misiorowski Win the MVP? | Trevor Story’s Future

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Will Jacob Misiorowski Win the MVP? | Trevor Story’s Future
Credit: FOX News

Will Jacob Misiorowski be named MVP?

He's among the favorites.

The Yankees and catchers

Do they want a No. 1 catcher? Not necessarily.

Trevor Story's Future

It's becoming less and less clear.

Speaking of the Red Sox: Sonny Gray is interested in staying longer.

The Blue Jays don't want to trade Kevin Gausman

But they know they don't really have a choice.

35 years ago

El Presidente was El Perfecto.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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