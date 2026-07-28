Some team owners believe there won’t be any baseball in 2027

The potential labor dispute in Major League Baseball is causing quite a stir. After all, we know there's tension between the players and the owners.

Will this affect the trade deadline? That's definitely a question worth asking right now.

Why? Because if a potential labor stoppage were to prevent the upcoming season from having 162 games, it could be a game-changer heading into next week's trade deadline.

If that happens, it won't be the number one factor holding back trades. But it could still affect the market more than we realize.

Why do I say that? Because Jeff Passan reports that some owners believe there won't be any baseball in 2027.

The result? Some GMs will have to think twice before paying top dollar for a player with a year and a half of control remaining.

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But let's get back to the fact that some owners believe the 2027 season will have 162 fewer games than expected.

If Jeff Passan is reporting this, it's because he's certain that several baseball stakeholders think this way. Otherwise, he wouldn't be talking about it.

Does this mean that many of them are willing to do whatever it takes to get what they want—namely, to impose a salary cap? Apparently, yes.

It's worth noting that Jeff Passan believes there's no chance a salary cap will be implemented in MLB. Are we going to lose a year of baseball for nothing?

Remember that in the NHL, the 2004–2005 season was canceled. The owners won, and a salary cap was implemented.

Since then? They've been limiting their spending, and NHL franchises are increasing in value like never before.

PMLB

A contract extension for Gabriel Moreno?

Diamondbacks Interested In Extension With Gabriel Moreno https://t.co/fNSOCQh91O pic.twitter.com/H2eXL9SUOK — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) July 26, 2026

Curtis Mead on the injured list?

The Red Sox are placing Curtis Mead on the 10-Day IL, according to multiple reports. Boston traded Connelly Early for Mead on July 25, and he was hit in the wrist during his Red Sox debut last night. pic.twitter.com/OdICtB2DgI — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 28, 2026

Jordan Romano: With eight saves (total) this season, he leads both the Angels and the Rockies.

A baseball stat I'm obsessed with: Jordan Romano leads the Angels in saves in 2026. Jordan Romano leads the Rockies in saves in 2026 (tied with two others). Jordan Romano has a total of 8 saves. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) July 28, 2026

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