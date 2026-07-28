Dylan Larkin looked crazy on TV (and he’s getting called out on social media)

Marc-Olivier Cook
Dylan Larkin looked crazy on TV (and he’s getting called out on social media)
Credit: Capture d'écran / YouTube

In recent days, Dylan Larkin and Connor Hellebuyck were invited to appear on the show Family Feud in the United States.

This is a show that's really popular in the States. The goal is to answer questions to rack up points and help your team win.

Except…

The problem is that people are remembering the two guys' appearance for the wrong reason. Dylan Larkin looked a little crazy on live TV because he wasn't quite sure how to answer a question from Steve Harvey… and it led to a pretty funny moment.

Let's be clear: there was no malice in what happened. 

But even though Larkin didn't hurt anyone, several internet users decided to insult him in the comments section of the video above.

And there's something for everyone when it comes to insults: 

(Credit: Screenshot / YouTube)
(Credit: Screenshot / YouTube)
(Credit: Screenshot / YouTube)

Oh man…

There's no doubt that his request to be traded to Detroit really stung Wings fans. His reputation took a hit, and in a way, that's to be expected—it happens often in sports.

But to go so far as to insult him like that just because he answered a question poorly on a TV show—that's really taking it to the extreme.

And it's sad, too.


Quick Questions

– How many goals did Caufield score in '26–'27?

– Note:

– Wow.

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