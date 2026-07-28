When the Hughes brothers are turned away by a (towering) doorman

The Hughes brothers have grown in popularity in recent months.

In fact…

The Hughes brothers have gained popularity following Jack's golden goal in the final of the last Olympic Games. The Devils player played the hero for his country by scoring the game-winning goal, which allowed the Americans to return home with the gold medal. It's a moment that's hard to forget:

63 days until Habs hockey is back. ( : Florian Xhekaj) pic.twitter.com/QcjXqxjD7X — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 28, 2026

But even though the Hughes brothers are well known in the United States, that doesn't mean Jack, Quinn, and Luke can do whatever they want.

For example?

There's a video making the rounds right now showing Quinn and Jack being turned away from a bar or restaurant. You can see the bouncer (who's pretty imposing, thank you very much) telling Jack and Quinn to back off, and Jack trying to figure out what's going on because the brothers' names were probably on a guest list.

And let's just say the bouncer doesn't look like he's messing around…

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We don't know the full context of the story.

But at least everything seems to have played out very calmly. There were no altercations (I couldn't really see Jack or Quinn getting into a fight, hehe), and that's what matters most here.

All in all, these things happen.

Maybe the bouncer had no idea who the Hughes brothers were and just wanted to do his job the right way. And if he didn't watch the Olympic final (which is certainly possible), you can't blame him for doing his job properly.

Quick Fire Questions

– What's your take?

Do you agree with Oli and Hugo about Kent Johnson? pic.twitter.com/Kcw2dMBfD3 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) July 28, 2026

– Oh yes!

A deep class of rookies vying for the Calder Trophyhttps://t.co/JuW1kXIRII — RDS (@RDSca) July 28, 2026

– I can't wait.

63 days until Habs hockey is back. ( : Florian Xhekaj) pic.twitter.com/QcjXqxjD7X — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 28, 2026

– Absolutely.