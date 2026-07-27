Return to Chicago: Jonathan Toews “is thinking about it”

Last week, Patrick Kane decided to return to Chicago. The forward, who was still a free agent, signed a two-year deal with his former team.

Kyle Davidson, the Hawks' GM, gave Kane eight million good reasons (per year) to come back.

And in the hours following all that, we learned that Jonathan Toews was “jealous” to see Kane return to Chicago. We know the two were a dynamic duo for many, many years in the city… but Toews, as we know, announced his retirement at the end of last season.

However, Kane was a guest on “Pardon My Take” today… and the forward, who spoke with Toews, claims to have suggested that Toews come back for one more year.

And Toews, in response, reportedly said he's “thinking about it.”

Patrick Kane on @pardonmytake talking about convincing Jonathan Toews to return to Chicago: “I said, ‘Hey, maybe you should come back for a year?' He was like, ‘I'm thinking about it.'” Could you imagine a 19 & 88 reunion tour? #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/TFathJZVnO — Just Another Year Chicago: Blackhawks (@JAYChi_Hawks) July 27, 2026

When you listen to the episode (Kane talks about it around the 1:34 mark), you'll notice, however, that the panelists seemed to take the whole thing as a joke. So you might wonder how much truth there is to it… but it's still worth mentioning, given that Toews brought it up to Kane himself.

Because the fact is, even though he didn't dominate in 2025–26, Toews still played all 82 games for the Jets. And this time, he wouldn't have to get back into shape after sitting out two full seasons.

Maybe Toews, if he doesn't feel like his body can handle it, might prefer a Marc-André Fleury-style comeback where he'd simply play one preseason game with Kane in Chicago. That would certainly be quite a moment for those who saw the two of them lead the Blackhawks' dynasty in the early 2010s.

And maybe after one preseason game, Toews would eventually get the itch back and want to play a full season with his good friend Kane, you know…

Quick Thoughts

– I love that!

Youth hockey player Timm Mullen with coach Lane Hutson: “Thanks for a great week, Hutson Pro Development” pic.twitter.com/ZHjW75wVm9 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 27, 2026

– Note:

#Habs LJ Mooney is making his WJSS debut this summer. Tim Runtso hasn't played yet. https://t.co/MUNwxoPgir — Dan Kramer (@DanKramerHabs) July 27, 2026

– Wow.