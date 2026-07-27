IMAGE: Ivan Demidov and his girlfriend went to spend a few days in California

It's still the offseason in the NHL.

Players across the Bettman League are taking this time to rest and prepare for the upcoming season… and they also have the freedom to go on vacation.

We saw this with Ivan Demidov over the past few days.

It's easy to tell that the young man spent a few days soaking up the California sun by checking out his girlfriend's Instagram account, where she posted a few photos from their little trip.

And the young couple took the opportunity to watch a sunset in San Diego. In the caption of her post, Ivan's girlfriend seems happy to be experiencing the Cali vibes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekaterina (@yakovleva.kate_)

Good for them.

We've seen Demidov training several times at the CN Complex in Brossard since the start of summer, but he's also entitled to take a little break to enjoy his vacation.

And the idea of spending a few days in California is certainly appealing for a young couple like Ivan and his girlfriend. There are great things to do there, the weather is nice… and it's a nice change of pace from Montreal, too.

He deserves it, too.

That said, we've seen him work hard over the past few weeks, and we know he'll be ready for the start of the next season.

We know he hasn't slacked off on his training since the start of summer because we know how dedicated he is to his work. We know he's put in the effort to improve, and we know he has the mindset of a guy who always wants to be on the ice working on his game.

And that's why, seeing him go on a short trip with his girlfriend, I think it's a good thing.

In a Nutshell

– Way to go!

The Montreal Alouettes player is living the NFL dream with the Rams https://t.co/gtcd1rTny2 pic.twitter.com/juI09N4FaT — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 27, 2026

– Wow!

– Stay tuned.