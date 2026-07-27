The Canadiens trade Sean Farrell to the Ducks

A trade by the Canadiens.

It wasn't to acquire Kirill Marchenko… but oh well. The team made a move anyway.

The Habs traded Sean Farrell to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Sasha Pastujov. Farrell, who was drafted in 2024, played six games in a Habs uniform.

The Canadiens have acquired forward Sasha Pastujov from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Sean Farrell. The Canadiens have acquired forward Sasha Pastujov from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Sean Farrell.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/1p0qxbfrmF — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 27, 2026

There was no longer room in Montreal for a forward of Farrell's stature (5'9” and 175 pounds).

He wasn't necessarily seen as a key player for the Canadiens in the future, even though he's had his share of success in the American Hockey League over the past three years.

The Habs decided to end that chapter… and of course, we have to talk about the player acquired in exchange for Farrell.

As I mentioned earlier, Sasha Pastujov is a right-wing forward (who shoots left).

He was selected with the 66th overall pick in the 2021 draft by the Ducks but has never been able to make his National Hockey League debut. He tallied 45 and 57 points in his last two seasons in the American Hockey League and is recognized as a solid offensive player who knows how to be dangerous on the ice.

Pastujov isn't the biggest player either, at 6'0 and 183 pounds, but he's likely to help the Rocket create scoring opportunities:

More details to come…