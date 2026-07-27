RUMOR: Steve Yzerman came close to signing Anthony Mantha

Things have been pretty hectic in Detroit during the offseason.

I'd say that's not surprising, since the “Yzerplan” didn't work out and it's been a long time since the team made the playoffs.

The status quo was untenable.

Dylan Larkin got the ball rolling by asking to be traded. The fact that his request was made public sent shockwaves through the NHL and put the Red Wings in a bind.

Patrick Kane, in particular, left because he couldn't see how he could win in Detroit without Larkin.

And obviously, no one is going to convince me that there's no connection between the captain's request and Steve Yzerman's “new mandate” within the Red Wings organization.

Yzerman knew he was in trouble and that he had to do something to improve his team's offense. And according to a Detroit reporter, he came close to achieving his goal.

Ansar Khan (MLive) reported that two days before his team announced he was no longer the team's GM, Steve Yzerman offered Anthony Mantha a one-year contract.

Of course, Mantha is a former first-round pick of the team. It was Yzerman himself who traded him away in 2021.

Ansar Khan: Re Red Wings: Steve Yzerman offered Anthony Mantha a one-year deal worth $5 million; Mantha…nearly accepted. Then Yzerman was out two days later – MLive (7/24) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 27, 2026

According to the reporter, Mantha came close to signing with the Red Wings for one year at $5 million. He ultimately signed a two-year deal with New Jersey worth $4.75 million per year.

Why did he come close to signing and then back out? Did he ultimately receive a multi-year offer that made him change his mind?

Since Steve Yzerman's departure was announced on July 15, it seems likely that the Quebec native came close to signing with Detroit on July 13.

Did we mention things have been pretty hectic in Detroit?

In a nutshell

– Note.

Several Canadiens players are in Brossard this morning, despite the absence of Ivan Demidov, who is reportedly still on vacation. Zachary Bolduc, Alex Newhook, Jake Evans, Jayden Struble, Alexandre Carrier, and Jakub Dobes are among those on the ice. Brendan Gallagher, from… pic.twitter.com/LWaoyEt76C — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) July 27, 2026

Jakub Dobes was the only one of the three goaltenders—along with Jacob Fowler and Samuel Montembeault—who has yet to practice on the ice in Brossard this summer.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Dobes #NHL pic.twitter.com/a0tAkWX6RZ — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) July 27, 2026

– Ivan Demidov is in California.

Ivan Demidov with his girlfriend Katya in San Diego, CA pic.twitter.com/iutubdATAT — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 27, 2026

– Things are heating up.

From C.J. Abrams to Tarik Skubal, including Mason Miller. https://t.co/NunKgGfr4d https://t.co/qWKSTSjFAp — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 27, 2026

– Is he going to commute from New York to Philly every day?