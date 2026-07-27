The Perfect Assignment for Andrei Markov to Help the Canadiens

Last night, the HabsOnReddit account posted a photo of Andrei Markov.

In the photo, he can be seen chatting with a young player. And reading the tweet, it becomes clear that the former Canadiens captain was serving as a mentor for the Russian national team.

He was there on the sidelines of a recent development camp.

I don't know about you, but I'm always surprised to see that Andrei Markov isn't holed up at home since he retired from hockey.

After all, he had such a hard time talking to others…

But seeing this photo reminds us that the defenseman—who was dominant when healthy during his prime—wants to stay involved.

He was once hired as an assistant coach in the KHL, after all.

What if the Canadiens hired him to help with their Russian player development program? What if he served as a mentor for the young players on the Habs, just as he did last month for his country's national team?

We don't think he'd be opposed to the idea of returning to the big Canadiens family, by the way.

Markov, who has been honored by the Canadiens in recent years, could help oversee the Habs' young players in a country that isn't always easy to access.

He wouldn't have to uproot himself to work for the Canadiens, and he could share his experience with young talents who want to make their mark in Montreal, just as Markov has done for years.

Extension

Alexander Zharovsky, Gleb Pugachyov, and Bogdan Konyushkov are three key prospects who will spend the upcoming hockey season in the KHL.

Yevgeni Volokhin (a goaltender), Daniil Sobolev, Makar Khanin, and Alexander Gordin are other names to watch.