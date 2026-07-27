Michael Hage: A major change could speed up his arrival in Montreal

When word got out that Michael Hage was returning to the University of Michigan for a third season, many were surprised.

He wanted to go back to school to develop as a player, but the Canadiens prospect also intended to spend time with his younger brother, Alexander, who was set to begin his first season with the Wolverines this fall.

The problem? Plans have changed.

Alexander Hage will ultimately continue his development in the OHL next season rather than at the University of Michigan. In other words, the family factor that would have weighed heavily on Michael's decision no longer really exists.

Of course, that doesn't mean Michael Hage will change his mind overnight. He may still want to continue his development in the NCAA, where he can get significant ice time and continue to refine his game before making the leap to the pros.

But the situation is different now, as JD Lagrange explains in an article for The Sick Podcast:

A reliable source told the Sick Podcast Network that the deciding factor is Michael's desire to be there for his younger brother, Alexander Hage, who was set to begin his freshman year at the University of Michigan this fall. – JD Lagrange

Out of The Bleu, Blanc, Rouge: Michael Hage's controversial decision isn't the whole story. Plus, are the Canadiens quietly positioning themselves to land Kirill Marchenko? #GoHabsGo #Habs #thesickpodcast Written by: @GrumpaDotCA https://t.co/JRoKL2ESUh — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 26, 2026

The Canadiens may now have a better chance of convincing their prospect to sign his entry-level contract before the start of next season.

If Michael feels he's seen all there is to see in college hockey and his goal is to get closer to the NHL, the fact that his brother is no longer at Michigan could tip the scales. After all, the main personal benefit of returning to college seems to have disappeared.

Kent Hughes and the Montreal organization will certainly be monitoring the situation closely over the coming weeks.

Michael Hage remains one of the organization's top prospects, and seeing him begin his professional career sooner than expected would be excellent news for the Canadiens, as the organization appears to already have a spot ready for him in the top six.

Especially if the team doesn't acquire another player before training camp begins…

It's still far too early to say for sure that this scenario will play out, but… one thing is certain: Alexander Hage's change of course could have an impact—even an indirect one—on his brother's next big decision.

And that's interesting in its own right, too.

In a nutshell

– Well!

After Gally, it was Veleno's turn to show off his new colors #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/K4WwCJtjbK — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) July 27, 2026

– I can't wait to see that.

“He'll have his hands full in Toronto, but it seems like he's prepared for it.” Connor McDavid on Gavin McKenna. pic.twitter.com/5E2XVLkfoq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 27, 2026

– Worth a read.