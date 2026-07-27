Kirill Marchenko: His agent continues to cause trouble on X

It's easy to see the connection between Dan Milstein and the Montreal Canadiens.

Ivan Demidov, Alexander Zharovsky, and Gleb Pugachyov are all represented by an agent from the Gold Star agency… as is Kirill Marchenko.

Do you see where I'm going with this?

That said, Milstein has been making headlines since the resurgence of rumors surrounding Marchenko. He commented on the rumors on his X account… and this morning, he shared a post by Marco Normandin, suggesting that Normandin go back to his vacation.

Normandin tweeted that something is going on between the Jackets and the Habs… and he advised fans to keep an eye on a Jackets forward who can play center (Kent Johnson):

Go back to your vacation, man—the mystery forward is doing more work than your “sources” right now. https://t.co/WMKznoqRo6 — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) July 27, 2026

Yeah.

Let's just say Milstein seems to be doing everything he can right now to stir things up on social media. It's not exactly rare to see an agent comment on certain rumors on Twitter (Allan Walsh is good at that, too), but Milstein is on another level right now.

And I wonder what his client thinks of all this.

All in all, the discussions surrounding Marchenko's future in Columbus just won't die down.

Marco D'Amico mentioned (BPM Sports) that the Habs would definitely be in the mix if the player becomes openly available and that he sees Kent Hughes overpaying to acquire the Russian.

But I'll believe it when I see it…

Rumors surrounding Kirill Marchenko are back, and the Habs are reportedly in the mix! pic.twitter.com/Ip33CUVfL6 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) July 27, 2026

In a Nutshell

– Nice photo.

Good times with good Finns pic.twitter.com/rw5LBCxyF3 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) July 27, 2026

– Big love for Noah Dobson.

Some love for the hustlers and unsung heroes pic.twitter.com/fky6zDmBvr — BarDown (@BarDown) July 27, 2026

– I like that.