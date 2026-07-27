Kirill Marchenko: “The CH hasn’t spoken to the Blue Jackets in three weeks”

For the past 48 hours, there's been a lot of talk about the Kirill Marchenko situation. There have been rumors that he might be traded soon… and that the Canadiens are still interested.

That didn't mean he was definitely headed to Montreal, but it was a situation to keep an eye on.

That said, Marchenko is still in Columbus at the moment. His agent is having fun joking around on X… and Aaron Portzline, who covers the Blue Jackets for The Athletic, says the situation is at a standstill.

And tonight, on 98.5 Sports, Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre (who also covers the Jackets) stated that the club hasn't spoken to the Habs in three weeks.

He claims this information comes from a very reliable source. He's quite adamant about it, in fact.

Rumors surrounding Kirill Marchenko | “No communication between the Habs and the Blue Jackets for three weeks” https://t.co/YrVoSEACF9 — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) July 27, 2026

Listening to him, however, there's a gray area as to whether there have been no discussions at all… or whether there have been no discussions specifically about Marchenko.

All of this is interesting given that another Blue Jackets player, Kent Johnson, is also making headlines today. And, of course, the question arises as to whether Hughes and Waddell have discussed the young forward in recent weeks.

Kent Johnson's name is back in the news → https://t.co/fZrtgclhth — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) July 27, 2026

It's worth noting that Grand-Pierre, just like Portzline, doesn't rule out the possibility that the Marchenko situation could change in the coming weeks. That said, listening to him speak, it's clear that there likely isn't an imminent trade that would send the Russian to Montreal.

But at the same time, perhaps the Blue Jackets are talking to another team about Marchenko… and perhaps the Habs, for their part, have their sights set on another player currently playing in Columbus. Stay tuned, then.

In a Nutshell

– Wow.

The Islanders staff are going to sift through over 80,000 SUBMISSIONS for their 2027–28 third jersey competition (via X/stefen_rosner) pic.twitter.com/eT9gKO2G0g — BarDown (@BarDown) July 27, 2026

– There's only one week left until the trade deadline.

– She has to defend her title in Washington.