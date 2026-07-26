Top NHL Coaches: Martin St-Louis Ranks 7th, According to THN

Martin St-Louis hasn't been at the helm of the Habs for very long, but he's already one of the longest-tenured active coaches with the same team.

He ranks fourth behind Jon Cooper, Jared Bednar, and Rod Brind'Amour. Paul Maurice was hired by the Panthers the same year, but a little later than MSL.

The Quebec native has certainly proven himself and has shown time and again that he's the right man for the job in Montreal. Cole Caufield is still in his honeymoon phase with his coach.

In its ranking of the NHL's top coaches, The Hockey News ranked him seventh.

Still.

After all, he just led his team—the youngest in the NHL for the third straight year—to the conference finals. For its ranking, THN considered reputation, expectations, and short- and long-term impact.

He could be even better with someone like Derek Lalonde by his side.

Derek Lalonde: Here's how he could help Martin St-Louis → https://t.co/emATUKdk65 — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) July 21, 2026

MSL didn't start out with a powerhouse team, unlike Brind'Amour, Bednar, and Cooper.

He learned to lose before he learned to win, which makes his rise even more meteoric. He started by developing young players before leading the team to victory. Because back in 2022, he knew he wasn't coaching to win…

Since becoming the team's head coach, he has a record of 149-136-43. He's above .500, and last year, his team—which made it to the third round—won more games than it lost.

He deserves the seventh spot. I can't wait to see which coaches will rank ahead of him.

In a Nutshell

– Video on Marchenko.

Is Kirill Marchenko a player worth trading several valuable assets for if you're the Canadiens? I took an in-depth scouting look at KM and wrote a scouting report along with notable clips from one of the gameshttps://t.co/HynK34YOod pic.twitter.com/cnNly48Ayu — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) July 27, 2026

– The Alouettes are 6-1. [TSN]

– Too bad. At least he won.