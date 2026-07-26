Patrick Kane: “Connor Bedard is such a special player”

Patrick Kane's return to the Chicago Blackhawks is a wonderful story.

However, the veteran decided to return for more than just nostalgia. He wants to mentor the young players, play a key role, and help the very young Hawks squad experience more victories.

And many hockey fans are eager to see Kane play alongside Connor Bedard. These two players are sure to spark some magic together.

In an interview with NHL.com, Kane spoke about the idea of playing with Bedard.

Let's just say he's very excited—he sees Bedard as a truly special player.

TVA Sports has actually published an article about it.

Patrick Kane Expects Great Things from Connor Bedard https://t.co/NG4NyS5J9H — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 26, 2026

As TVA Sports mentions in its article, Kane has high expectations for the 21-year-old sensation.

“This will be my 20th year in the NHL, and I'll see passes I've never seen before”—Patrick Kane

Indeed, Bedard is brimming with talent, just like Kane. So it stands to reason that these two will be featured in the highlights on several occasions over the course of the upcoming season.

Kane is also eager to quickly build chemistry with the young players. He enjoys playing with younger players because it makes him feel younger and allows him to fully showcase his talent.

However, #88 isn't setting his expectations too high for his linemates. Even though it's obvious that at some point he'll end up playing with Bedard, he won't be able to play alongside him since Bedard will miss the start of the season. Bedard is expected to return to action sometime in November.

If the Hawks can maintain a strong record without Bedard, once he returns to action, the team will be one to watch. They could very well surprise the hockey world by making the playoffs (even if that's highly unlikely, realistically speaking).

I can't wait to see #88 and #98 on the ice together.

In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

Aleksandr Guboglo is in France. Jesse Saputo is injured. https://t.co/PSc0pnhI9C — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 26, 2026

– Worth reading.

– Well done.