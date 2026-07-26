Another goal for Michigan by Matvei Michkov

Matvei Michkov has plenty of talent.

It's never been his talent that's been the problem—rather, it's several other factors that make him less appealing to a coach and an organization.

He's scored a few “Michigan-style” goals in his career, and it's always a spectacle when he pulls one off.

Last summer, Michkov said he didn't want to do any more “Michigan” goals, and two days later, he scored one at an event organized by Alex Ovechkin in Russia.

Ovechkin was once again organizing this event with Artemi Panarin and Mikhail Sergachev, and Michkov was one of the Russian stars in attendance for this charity game.

For the occasion, the young Russian once again wowed the crowd with a Michigan.

Matvei Michkov pulled off a slick Michigan at the Match of the Year charity hockey game in Russia! (via: @rmnb) pic.twitter.com/E6VNDsixJm — BarDown (@BarDown) July 25, 2026

The worst part is that the opposing goalie saw Michkov start the move and positioned himself to block it, but Michkov spotted another opening lower down, just below his right arm.

And that goal was his third of the game. He likes to turn heads with his talent, but he also does it for other, less admirable reasons.

With the puck, there's not much to fault him for. He has excellent hands, he's electrifying, and he's got a great wrist shot.

As soon as he loses the puck, things get trickier—and that's not even mentioning his off-ice attitude and his physical condition heading into training camp.

In this kind of event, Michkov can have all the fun he wants, but he needs to take his NHL career more seriously; otherwise, he could very well end up in a lesser role—or even return to the KHL.

In a Nutshell

– A reminder of that magnificent goal by Lane Hutson.

Habs goal of the day: Lane Hutson vs. Dallas Stars (January 4, 2026) pic.twitter.com/J3vkjOvz6t — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 26, 2026

– A must-read.

– Interesting.