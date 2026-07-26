Kirill Marchenko: A Trade Question from Mooney

According to journalist Aaron Portzline, nothing has changed regarding Kirill Marchenko on the trade market.

But according to several other people who have weighed in on the matter since yesterday, we should still keep an eye on what's happening with the Blue Jackets' Russian player.

So, will he be traded soon? Who knows.

What likely won't change (barring a sudden turn of events) is that the Blue Jackets aren't under any pressure to trade the star forward. He won't become a free agent until 2028, and he has a contract for next season.

If the player is traded, it's because the right offer will be on the table.

If Kent Hughes has truly set his sights on the player for the future, he'll have to give the Columbus front office what it wants. Otherwise, the Russian will start next season in Ohio.

Would Michael Hage be off-limits to Kent Hughes in a trade for Marchenko? That's the question.

I wouldn't get too excited about the prospect of landing Hage if Marchenko is, in fact, traded to Montreal — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) July 26, 2026

It's clear that young prospect Alexander Zharovsky could very well be traded away in a deal for a top-6 player. But would that be enough for Marchenko?

To ask the question is to answer it.

Why would the Blue Jackets want to trade a player like Marchenko this summer for nothing but young prospects? The situation might be different in 2027, but…

Adding prospects with an uncertain future (like LJ Mooney) isn't going to change anything. I'm not saying that the talented young player wouldn't potentially be included, but rather that he wouldn't make much of a difference.

You could even say that—with all due respect to the American prospect's talent—it would take a better trade package than the Mooney deal to convince the Blue Jackets to make a move. They won't want to acquire a top prospect in exchange for nothing but potential.

I can't see the Canadiens being willing to give up what it takes to make a move. That's probably why we're still at the same point.

Contract Extension

Kirill Marchenko is also in a position to sign a contract extension if he wants to. How far is the Habs willing to go to sign him without having negotiated first? How much are they willing to pay him?

Maybe the situation is further along than we think and a trade is in the works. But nothing is certain right now.