Kirill Marchenko’s agent denies a “rumor” about the Canadiens

Raphael Simard
Kirill Marchenko’s agent denies a “rumor” about the Canadiens
Credit: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

I probably don't need to tell you who Kirill Marchenko's agent is, do I?

Dan Milstein has a few clients playing for the Canadiens, for example: Ivan Demidov and Alex Texier. We're hoping his client, Marchenko, will make his way to town, but everyone's keeping their cards close to their chest.

Some say Montreal is the favorite; others say nothing is happening with the deal. Some rumors contradict others. Who should we believe?

It's hard to think otherwise when one of the best sources on the story is denying a rumor about the Habs…

Milstein, once again on his X account, flatly denied a rumor originating from one of the least reliable social media accounts.

He admires the confidence, but contrary to what Hockeyy Insiderr reported, there's nothing concrete regarding the Russian player.

For the past few days, the player's agent hasn't had much to do. He's on X 24/7.

Check out his account—you'll see several posts responding to fans.

He doesn't know if the rumors are all false—maybe one in ten is true…

Last night, he even invited us to come sleep over.

According to him, the information we've been waiting for will still be there tomorrow.

At this point, he's just tweeting for the sake of tweeting.

What's his game?


In a Nutshell

– Read more about Michael Hage.

– Steve Warne believes the Habs will have a better season than the Sens.

– It just won't die down.

– Top coaches in the league: THN ranks Martin St-Louis seventh. [THN]

– Every good run comes to an end.

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