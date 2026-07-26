Kirill Marchenko’s agent denies a “rumor” about the Canadiens

I probably don't need to tell you who Kirill Marchenko's agent is, do I?

Dan Milstein has a few clients playing for the Canadiens, for example: Ivan Demidov and Alex Texier. We're hoping his client, Marchenko, will make his way to town, but everyone's keeping their cards close to their chest.

Some say Montreal is the favorite; others say nothing is happening with the deal. Some rumors contradict others. Who should we believe?

It's hard to think otherwise when one of the best sources on the story is denying a rumor about the Habs…

Milstein, once again on his X account, flatly denied a rumor originating from one of the least reliable social media accounts.

Incredible reporting. Truly. The confidence here is doing a lot of heavy lifting—shame it's not backed by anything real. But hey, the “likes” don't know that. https://t.co/E7mgW7X3Yw — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) July 26, 2026

He admires the confidence, but contrary to what Hockeyy Insiderr reported, there's nothing concrete regarding the Russian player.

For the past few days, the player's agent hasn't had much to do. He's on X 24/7.

Check out his account—you'll see several posts responding to fans.

He doesn't know if the rumors are all false—maybe one in ten is true…

In a deep philosophical debate with myself about whether today's rumors are 10% true or 0% true. Results pending… https://t.co/JpbE2hRsuw — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) July 26, 2026

Last night, he even invited us to come sleep over.

According to him, the information we've been waiting for will still be there tomorrow.

Go to sleep. Whatever you're waiting for will still be there tomorrow… https://t.co/GSCSoUtyiQ — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) July 26, 2026

At this point, he's just tweeting for the sake of tweeting.

What's his game?

In a Nutshell

– Read more about Michael Hage.

Out of The Bleu, Blanc, Rouge: Michael Hage's controversial decision isn't the whole story. Plus, are the Canadiens quietly positioning themselves to land Kirill Marchenko? #GoHabsGo #Habs #thesickpodcast Written by: @GrumpaDotCA https://t.co/JRoKL2ESUh — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 26, 2026

– Steve Warne believes the Habs will have a better season than the Sens.

Sizing Up the Atlantic, Part Two: How Do the Senators Stack Up Against the Montreal Canadiens? @TheHockeyNews #GoSensGohttps://t.co/lOm2RSlrns — Steve Warne (@SteveWarneMedia) July 26, 2026

– It just won't die down.

Here they are—the Sunday Notes.

Enjoy!https://t.co/4fONpXfdzl — Steve Simmons (@simmonssteve) July 26, 2026

– Top coaches in the league: THN ranks Martin St-Louis seventh. [THN]

– Every good run comes to an end.