Rumors in Montreal: Kirill Marchenko’s agent comments on the situation

The big news of the day is definitely the story about Kirill Marchenko.

He hasn't been traded yet, but it's coming. The Habs are actually in the lead, according to David Ettedgui.

All the sports media outlets have covered the story. Even his agent, Dan Milstein, has weighed in. Earlier today, on X, he responded to a user on the platform.

Can't confirm or deny, but last I checked there were some pretty steep tariffs on exporting elite talent to or from Canada right now… #WeAreGoldStar https://t.co/e91gFD21pa — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) July 25, 2026

Shiffomtl jokingly wondered what would happen if the Russian player were traded to the Canadiens.

The agent replied that he can't say anything at this point, but that his client will come at a high price. Obviously. He drew parallels to politics, which is fairly typical for a player agent.

Remember that he “had announced” Ivan Demidov's signing with the Canadiens on his X account eight minutes before the permitted time. The Canadiens made the deal official in accordance with the rules, but Milstein doesn't dare spill the beans.

He's very active on social media.

An agent's job is to be mysterious and not give anything away. Clearly, he's at the heart of negotiations with his client, the Blue Jackets, and other clubs. I don't know about you, but the fact that he took the time to respond to a Canadiens fan is interesting.

He really didn't need to do that.

In a Nutshell

– Matvei Michkov with Michigan.

Matvei Michkov pulled off a slick move at the “Match of the Year” charity hockey game in Russia! (via: @rmnb) pic.twitter.com/E6VNDsixJm — BarDown (@BarDown) July 25, 2026

– We don't like to see that.

A scary moment at Saputo Stadium when German Berterame collided with Efrain Morales and fell headfirst into the penalty box. Many players reacted quickly, and Berterame was taken from the stadium by ambulance. We were worried about his… pic.twitter.com/FVbQzOxXkA — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 26, 2026

– The Jays take on the hottest team in MLB right now.