Erik Karlsson could return to Ottawa after next season

Ever since joining the Pittsburgh Penguins, Erik Karlsson has been making headlines.

A return to Ottawa is possible, and everyone is talking about it.

Jimmy Murphy linked the Sens to the Swede again last night. He also mentioned the Leafs.

The defenseman has a salary cap hit of $11.5 million through the end of the season.

And according to what Josh Yohe (The Athletic) has heard, the Penguins probably won't extend his contract. Murphy therefore expects Karlsson to start the 2027–2028 season in Ontario.

He will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. If Pittsburgh isn't in the playoff race, the Penguins could get a lot in return for his services at the trade deadline. $11.5 million for half a season is much less of a burden than for a season and a half.

What's more, Kyle Dubas could absorb some of the salary. He has two salary holds remaining.

A return to Ottawa would be simply wonderful. It was in the nation's capital that he enjoyed the best years of his career, and he clearly still has a deep attachment to the city. In fact, he's still a member of the Royal Ottawa Golf Club, that magnificent course located in Aylmer. I even had the chance to ask him a few questions back when I was working there as a server, while he was at the driving range.

In the summer of 2023, when his name kept coming up in trade rumors, I asked him if there was one destination he dreamed of more than any other. Unsurprisingly, he didn't want to reveal anything. So I jokingly asked him if the Canadiens might be that team. He simply replied, “We'll see.”

In a Nutshell

– One to watch.

Minor news, but I'm being told the Montreal Canadiens will likely trade Sean Farrell to the Anaheim Ducks. — PuckEmpire (@puckempire) July 25, 2026

– That's right.

Elliotte Friedman: Regarding the Leo Carlsson offer sheet: Every team is looking at this and saying, “We cannot let this happen to us.” – 32 Thoughts (7/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 25, 2026

– Good game.

– That's clear.