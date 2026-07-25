Kirill Marchenko: The CH Is in the Lead, According to David Ettedgui

Raphael Simard
Kirill Marchenko: The CH Is in the Lead, According to David Ettedgui
Credit: YT

A few hours ago, we learned that the Kirill Marchenko case was gaining momentum. The CH is clearly involved, but to what extent?

David Ettedgui has just given us more details.

According to him, Montreal is in the lead. Utah is also reportedly very interested.

The former agent claims there's a third team in the mix, though its identity remains unknown.

That's interesting, because Kent Hughes is supposedly on vacation right now.

He did, however, say that he's keeping his cell phone close by just in case. I imagine Marchenko is a good reason to put his vacation on hold for now.

Another question to ask regarding the Canadiens and the possibility of acquiring the Russian player: what will it cost? According to TSN analyst Eric Macramalla, David Reinbacher and Michael Hage aren't going anywhere.

He does wonder, however, whether the possibility of Alex Zharovsky leaving is a real one.

If I were going after Marchenko, I'd try not to give up Zharovsky so I could build a Russian line consisting of Ivan Demidov, Marchenko, and Zharovsky. But then again… to get something, you have to give something up.

Despite having $14,495,001 in available cap space, Don Waddell's team is vulnerable to hostile offer sheets. Adam Fantilli, who is eligible for a hostile offer sheet, is going to be expensive. Perhaps if the Marchenko deal doesn't work out, Hughes, after his vacation, might turn his attention to the former third overall pick in the 2023 draft?


In Brief

– The Ducks' most recent first-round pick has just signed.

– Which teams might be interested in bringing John Tortorella to town? [THN]

– What a season for him.

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