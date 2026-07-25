Kirill Marchenko: The CH Is in the Lead, According to David Ettedgui

A few hours ago, we learned that the Kirill Marchenko case was gaining momentum. The CH is clearly involved, but to what extent?

David Ettedgui has just given us more details.

According to him, Montreal is in the lead. Utah is also reportedly very interested.

Marchenko situation: The latest info I have is that three teams are currently in the running, but Montreal and Utah are clearly at the top of the list. A story to follow closely! pic.twitter.com/uITcGOmbZb — David Ettedgui (@EttedguiDavid) July 25, 2026

The former agent claims there's a third team in the mix, though its identity remains unknown.

That's interesting, because Kent Hughes is supposedly on vacation right now.

He did, however, say that he's keeping his cell phone close by just in case. I imagine Marchenko is a good reason to put his vacation on hold for now.

Another question to ask regarding the Canadiens and the possibility of acquiring the Russian player: what will it cost? According to TSN analyst Eric Macramalla, David Reinbacher and Michael Hage aren't going anywhere.

Reinbacher and Hage aren't going anywhere. #Marchenko — Eric Macramalla (@EricMacramalla) July 25, 2026

He does wonder, however, whether the possibility of Alex Zharovsky leaving is a real one.

If I were going after Marchenko, I'd try not to give up Zharovsky so I could build a Russian line consisting of Ivan Demidov, Marchenko, and Zharovsky. But then again… to get something, you have to give something up.

Despite having $14,495,001 in available cap space, Don Waddell's team is vulnerable to hostile offer sheets. Adam Fantilli, who is eligible for a hostile offer sheet, is going to be expensive. Perhaps if the Marchenko deal doesn't work out, Hughes, after his vacation, might turn his attention to the former third overall pick in the 2023 draft?

David Pagnotta: On the Blue Jackets' vulnerability to offer sheets: It's something that some teams are at least considering internally – DFO Rundown (7/22) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 25, 2026

In Brief

– The Ducks' most recent first-round pick has just signed.

SIGNED: Our 2026 first-round pick (15th overall), Nikita Klepov, has signed a three-year entry-level contract. https://t.co/yfSvOCYK91 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 25, 2026

– Which teams might be interested in bringing John Tortorella to town? [THN]

– What a season for him.