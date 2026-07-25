Kirill Marchenko: The CH is reportedly still interested

It's no secret: the Canadiens need reinforcements in their top 6 heading into next season.

And even though Kent Hughes hasn't yet managed to find that rare gem, he still has plenty of time to complete a trade to improve his roster.

Among the players who could come to the Habs' aid is Kirill Marchenko.

According to Daria Tuboltseva, who discussed the Russian player's situation on RG, a source close to the player claims that a trade is imminent, with two teams among the finalists to strike a deal with the Blue Jackets.

A source close to Kirill Marchenko tells @TheRGMedia he's “essentially between two teams right now”—and Montreal hasn't given up. Here's where the trade talks stand https://t.co/XNoJmZPf4l — RG (@TheRGMedia) July 25, 2026

Although she doesn't mention the identities of the two clubs interested in Marchenko, Tuboltseva adds that the Habs are still “in the mix” to acquire him.

It's unclear whether the Habs are one of the two teams she's referring to, but Hughes could definitely face some competition in this matter. There's still a lot of interest in a top-6 forward.

However, rumors have been linking Marchenko to Montreal for quite some time now, and perhaps discussions are still ongoing between Hughes and Don Waddell.

In fact, according to Tuboltseva, even though the Blue Jackets' GM has said the forward is expected to start the season in Columbus, the organization is listening to offers from other teams.

The 6-foot-3 right winger could be an excellent addition to the second line and provide support for Ivan Demidov.

Marchenko recorded 67 points, including 27 goals, in 76 games last season, with a +7 plus-minus rating.

That's a slight drop in production compared to the previous season (31 goals and 74 points in 79 games), but still very respectable for a second-line forward.

Moreover, at 26 years old, he should easily fit into the Habs' core of young players, and with one year remaining on his $3.85 million-per-year contract, his impact on the payroll is minimal.

And if he wants to stay in Montreal long-term, the team will have the necessary payroll space next year to sign him to a multi-year deal.

However, even if the Blue Jackets are open to offers, one has to wonder what the cost for Marchenko would be in the current climate and, above all, whether Hughes will be willing to pay the high price.

In a Nutshell

– A tryout for him?

Patrik Laine's market has collapsed According to Islanders reporter Stefen Rosner, New York held conversations with Laine's camp but was reportedly unwilling to offer anything beyond a professional tryout. That would be a stunning fall for a former No. 4… https://t.co/jdXThFdbkF pic.twitter.com/W4579cbeCN — Hockey Patrol (@HockeyPatrol) July 25, 2026

– Interesting.

Nick Suzuki & Cole Caufield on the first time they met at the 2019 NHL Draft pic.twitter.com/AlI8dlOFmY — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 25, 2026

– Not much interest in the goalie?

David Pagnotta: Regarding Connor Hellebuyck and the Jets: By all accounts, there's still a reluctant willingness to have those conversations with other teams; if a deal were close, it would probably have been done by now – DFO Rundown (7/22) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 25, 2026

– Not for a while.