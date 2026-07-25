Nick Suzuki Left Off Team Canada’s Roster for the All-Star Game

After a two-year hiatus, the All-Star Game will return to the NHL in 2026–27. Keep in mind that this year's format will be different: the competition will feature the best players from each country.

Canada, the United States, Sweden, Finland, and the “Rest of the World” will face off in a 3-on-3 tournament.

For the event, each team will consist of nine skaters and two goalies. So it's interesting to wonder who will take part in the event.

And in a projection exercise conducted by NHL.com—which asked three writers to weigh in—it's worth noting that Nick Suzuki was left off the Canadian roster.

Players like Brandon Hagel, Mitch Marner, and Connor Bedard, among others, are ranked ahead of him.

Let's hear your thoughts on this projected roster for Canada for the 2027 @Honda #NHLAllStar Game! Read more https://t.co/odpgjIopgE pic.twitter.com/URkeipqWs1 — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) July 25, 2026

And when you read the text accompanying the exercise, you'll notice that all the skaters were selected unanimously—except for one. We're talking about Brandon Hagel, who edged out the competition in a three-way tie.

But once again, Suzuki was overlooked: the other two players considered were Mark Scheifele (who certainly deserves to be in the discussion) and… Gavin McKenna.

It makes sense that the league, in the event that McKenna has a strong start to the season, would want to highlight a first-overall draft pick playing in Toronto. But it's still odd to see that he received a vote… while Suzuki, who just tallied 101 points in the Montreal market, didn't get one.

Obviously, we all agree that this is far from the end of the world (and that it wouldn't be a bad thing for Suzuki to get some rest at this point)… but it's still pretty odd to see McKenna being rated higher than Suzuki, you know.

In a Nutshell

– Speaking of the wolf.

Habs goal of the day: Nick Suzuki vs. Florida Panthers (April 7, 2026) pic.twitter.com/mQ3lscw6Nw — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 25, 2026

– Worth a read.

– Really?