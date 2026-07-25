A 100-point season for Lane Hutson: “It’s not out of the question”

Over the past two years, Lane Hutson has established himself as one of the NHL's top defensemen. The 22-year-old, who hasn't missed a single game since the start of his career, recorded 66 and 78 points in his first two seasons in the league.

For a defenseman, that's a pretty phenomenal tally.

Of course, the question is where his ceiling lies. And the fact that he's consistently on the ice and constantly striving to improve are two good reasons to believe he still has (at least) one more level to reach.

And in the most recent episode of The Athletic Hockey Show, Hutson was the talk of the town. During a discussion about his role on the U.S. national team on the international stage, the various panelists (Scott Wheeler, Corey Pronman, and Max Bultman) talked about the defenseman.

Wheeler even went so far as to say that he thinks “it's not inconceivable” to envision a 100-point season for Hutson.

Wheeler even goes so far as to say that it could happen within the next three or four years, which would be quite spectacular. Because it's worth noting that only six defensemen in league history have ever recorded 100 points in a single season.

Erik Karlsson did it in 2022–23, becoming the first to do so since Brian Leetch in 1991–92. Bobby Orr (six times), Paul Coffey (five times), Al MacInnis (once), and Denis Potvin (once) are the other four who have achieved this feat.

And all of this is interesting given that this might be the standout performance Hutson needs if he wants to earn a spot on Team USA, whether at the World Cup or the Olympics. We know that Quinn Hughes is firmly entrenched in the spot Hutson might otherwise occupy… and that it's hard to imagine a lineup that relies on both defensemen.

If Hutson wants to earn his spot one day (without having to count on an injury to Hughes or Zach Werenski), he'll have to force USA Hockey's leadership's hand… and we can all agree that a 100-point season would be a great way to do that.

Overtime

It's worth noting that in the podcast, the guys conclude that Hutson has a real shot at making the 2028 World Cup roster. Wheeler wonders if Hutson should push Hughes out of the first wave, but the guys agree that there's a spot for him.

Oh, and they also see Cole Caufield making the U.S. team. Remember that both guys were snubbed by Team USA at the last Olympics.