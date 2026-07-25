Combine: The difference in presence between Juraj Slafkovský and Shane Wright was striking

Leading up to the 2022 draft, Shane Wright was seen as the clear favorite to be selected with the first overall pick. Many people viewed him as the top prospect… but as the draft drew nearer, it seemed that Juraj Slafkovský was gaining ground.

The Slovakian's profile, after all, might have been riskier… but it was certainly intriguing.

And in the end, as we know today, the Habs opted for Slaf. They selected him with the first overall pick… and so far, history has proven them right. He's firmly established in the team's lineup, while Wright is looking for a trade to get a fresh start.

But it's interesting to note that in a recent article for The Athletic, Scott Wheeler looked back on the Combine held before the draft. And what struck him at the time was just how very, very different the two players' auras were.

Wheeler says that Slafkovský looked like a guy who owned the room, while Wright mostly looked like he was playing a role.

The Athletic's Scott Wheeler on Juraj Slafkovský during the 2022 NHL Draft Combine: “I'll never forget the combine that year, where Slafkovský walked around the hotel in Buffalo like he owned the place and Wright looked like he was forcing it, trying to defend the status he… pic.twitter.com/oUcFv2y4wk — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 25, 2026

And clearly, the difference must have been striking, because Wheeler says he'll never forget what he saw that year. The Slovak, even though he wasn't the favorite, seemed like a guy who was a lot more confident than Wright.

At the same time, that makes sense because he had nothing to lose, unlike Wright.

But obviously, one might think that all of this played a role in the decision to select Slaf over Wright. We know that the Montreal market is something else, and the Habs' front office has often emphasized how Slafkovský had the right attitude to thrive in a city where the pressure can be suffocating.

Were there doubts about Wright in that regard? It's not impossible… and once again, history seems to prove the Habs right on this point.

Quick Thoughts

– What do you think?

Still a tad too inexperienced, but this group of forwards has potential. https://t.co/WPUkQ1qert — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) July 25, 2026

– The Rangers want more offense.

Vincent Mercogliano: The Rangers recognize that they still need firepower up front and are actively seeking it. They're open to both centers and wingers – The Athletic (7/21) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 25, 2026

– Interesting.