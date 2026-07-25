Patrik Laine: “I don’t think the Islanders want to offer him more than a tryout”

It's July 25, and Patrik Laine is still a free agent.

I'm not surprised. Why? Because I can't see any team offering him a contract that meets his highest expectations, and because waiting can't hurt him.

When I say his highest expectations, I'm still talking about something modest. He's not in a position of strength on the market right now.

After all, I don't think it will be too late—in over a month—to sign a tryout contract, if necessary. That option will surely be on the table when the time comes from a few teams.

So why sign one now, when a team's needs could change down the road and they might offer him a more secure deal?

That's why, for example, Laine didn't reach an agreement with the Islanders. Stefen Rosner, who covers the Islanders, reports that there were discussions.

However, he believes that Mathieu Darche wasn't willing to offer him more than a tryout. And as I said, a player isn't going to sign a tryout contract in early July.

It's unclear whether a tryout will still be on the Islanders' radar in August or September. But if the team is willing to live with his shortcomings to improve its power play—which was among the worst in the NHL—why not?

Keep in mind that Laine can sign a contract with performance bonuses.

Several teams have shown interest in Laine over the past few weeks, but it's not yet clear which team he'll be playing for next season. And as I said, I don't think we'll be finding out any sooner than tomorrow.

Stay tuned for updates as they come.

In a nutshell

– Tough break.

This could jeopardize part of his upcoming season. https://t.co/niNkSfdZ4G https://t.co/qFIGbPI7Bn — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 25, 2026

– Worth noting.

Update from LAFC

: $150,000 GAM 2026

, $125,000 GAM 2027 #CFMTL https://t.co/ngYmVvVfcm — Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) July 25, 2026

– Interesting.