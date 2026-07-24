Patrick Kane isn’t back in Chicago just for the nostalgia

The big news of the week in the world of hockey is, of course, Patrick Kane's return to Chicago.

Kane began and built his career there, where he won no fewer than three Stanley Cups in the span of five years.

Back then, he had Jonathan Toews by his side and an incredible team. Today, the Blackhawks don't have a roster as strong as they did at that point in his career.

However, he'll have the chance to play alongside a once-in-a-generation talent in Connor Bedard this season, as well as other talented young players.

Although returning to Chicago is seen as a great story, Kane didn't choose the Hawks out of nostalgia.

In fact, he's there to help the young players develop and win more games. That's what he told the media earlier today, as reported by The Athletic.

Patrick Kane's return to the Blackhawks isn't about nostalgia. It's about winning,https://t.co/jPOcTI2pYg — Daniel Shirley (@DM_Shirley) July 24, 2026

For all Blackhawks fans, it's a truly great story to see Kane back in Chicago, and it brings things full circle perfectly.

But Kane is here to win. We all know the Hawks won't win the Cup this season, but the main goal is for the young players to get a taste of victory and be inspired by one of the best players in franchise history.

Not only does #88 want to help the young players, but he also wanted to join an organization where he could play a key role.

“It was about joining a team where I fit in well, a team on the rise, a team that wants to take a step forward and try to make the playoffs.” – Patrick Kane

It's going to be tough for the Hawks to make the playoffs because the Central Division will be very strong, with the Dallas Stars, the Colorado Avalanche, and the Minnesota Wild. And let's not forget the Utah Mammoth, either.

That said, the door is open, especially with the young players who should be even better than last year, plus the addition of Bowen Byram, who will be the team's top defenseman.

Plus, Kane will certainly lend a hand on the power play. The Hawks had the fourth-worst power-play efficiency in the NHL last year.

Yesterday, my colleague Félix Forget wrote an article about how Jonathan Toews is jealous to see Kane return to Chicago.

Today, Hawks GM Kyle Davidson mentioned that he would love to sign Toews to a one-day contract so that he could retire as a Blackhawk.

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson says that the team would love to sign Jonathan Toews to a one-day contract so he can retire as a Blackhawk. pic.twitter.com/05GO4Avhp5 — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) July 24, 2026

That would be truly incredible for Hawks fans, as well as for Kane and Toews.

In a nutshell

– Will the Leafs make the playoffs with these changes?

The Leafs have a different look heading into the 2026–27 season. Is this team back in the playoffs? pic.twitter.com/7ck8o177nc — BarDown (@BarDown) July 25, 2026

– He's incredible.

HISTORY FOR KAZ With his 23rd home run of the season, Kazuma Okamoto sets the MLB record for the most home runs by a Japanese-born rookie pic.twitter.com/CqHPISjrsW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 25, 2026

– That would be crazy.