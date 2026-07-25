LeBron James earns almost the same salary as Kirby Dach

Yesterday, LeBron James announced his desire to continue—or even end—his career in Philadelphia.

The 76ers have been trying to sign him for a long time, and now, for the 24th season of the greatest player of his generation, it's going to happen in Pennsylvania.

He'll be trying to win a championship with his fourth different team.

We all agree that James didn't do this for the money or for his family. He chose to sign with the 76ers because he likes his chances of winning again.

That's why he left money on the table.

In fact, he'll be making just under $4 million a year. That's a significant pay cut for someone who was making about $50 million in L.A.

When you look at it, a Philly team offered $18 million to Leo Carlsson… and about $4 million to King James.

What is going on in Philadelphia? pic.twitter.com/xAih1a0niL — BarDown (@BarDown) July 25, 2026

We could go on like this by pointing out that he'll earn roughly what Kirby Dach ($3.6 million) will make this season playing for the Montreal Canadiens.

We could even say he'll earn quite a bit less than Kaiden Guhle ($5.55 million) or several other guys on the team.

But in reality, this says more about James than it does about the Habs players. He's truly at the end of his career and wants to go out and win another championship ring to get closer to Michael Jordan's legacy.

He's already made his money. And he's made a ton of it.

The 76ers aren't getting the star at the peak of his career, but we can all agree that with all the jerseys that will be sold and all the revenue he'll help generate, James will ensure his new team stays in the black with his contract.

That's the advantage of being at the end of your career: you can prioritize whatever you want. And it's no longer necessarily about the money—especially since he was in a position to ask for a lot more.

In a nutshell

-Sad.

I was saddened to hear of the passing of Pat Hahn last week. Pat was a huge part of the Pembroke Lumber Kings team that played in the Centennial Cup final in 1973, scoring 69 goals that season. He played at RPI and was one of the top college goal scorers of his era. I first met… pic.twitter.com/nycOELUdNP — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) July 25, 2026

– Who Are the NHL's Villains? [NYT]

– Note.