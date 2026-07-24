Martin St-Louis finally met his idol, Jerry Seinfeld

On a TV show, Martin St-Louis was asked how he managed to unwind after a big game.

He replied that he liked to watch Jerry Seinfeld's work—one of his favorite comedians. It helped him unwind at a time when that probably wasn't easy to do.

The clip sparked quite a bit of buzz on social media.

“For me, Seinfeld helps me unwind.” Martin St. Louis watches Seinfeld after big games to help him fall asleep pic.twitter.com/trIVZdYtdj — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 25, 2026

But last night, Seinfeld was in Montreal to perform. And after the show, Martin St. Louis had the chance to meet his idol.

In fact, after the show, a photo was taken of the two men together. St. Louis also gave the American comedian a Canadiens jersey with his name on the back—and Jacques Plante's number.

The summer (i.e., the offseason) gives an NHL head coach more time to make arrangements like this. It happens during the season, too, but it's not as easy.

Of course, the coach still has to prepare for training camp and the upcoming season. But he does have more leeway and time on his hands to enjoy himself.

And since his GM isn't going anywhere, let's just say he doesn't have to get to know his new players…

Speaking of Martin St-Louis, let's not forget that we're still waiting to see when he'll be able to finalize his contract extension with the Habs. He has only one season left on his current deal, and we thought, at this point, that the announcement would have been made by now.

contract extension

We should also note that Derek Lalonde, a former Red Wings player and former assistant coach with the Lightning and Maple Leafs, recently became the team's assistant coach.

He took over for Trevor Letowski.