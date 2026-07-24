ÉCJ Summer Camp: No CH Prospects, but Lots of Quebecers

As it does every summer, Canada will hold its summer camp in conjunction with the World Junior Championship. It's generally a very preliminary camp, but team management still uses it to gather information on the various players who could make up Team Canada Junior.

As a reminder, the tournament will take place in Alberta this year, with Edmonton and Red Deer hosting the games.

And earlier today, Canada announced the names of the players who will participate in the summer camp. Two things immediately stand out.

First, there are no Canadiens prospects on the list. This isn't a huge surprise, given that the club doesn't really have any prospects who deserved to be there (Brayden Klimpke is the only one who could have been selected), but it's still worth noting.

And second, Quebec is well represented. No fewer than eight players from the province will be there… including three of the four goaltenders.

Barring any surprises, Jack Ivankovic is expected to be Canada's starting goaltender at the upcoming tournament. That said, there are spots to fill behind him… and the team is counting on Quebec goaltenders to fill them.

Lucas Beckman and Samuel Meloche, both selected in the fourth round of the 2025 draft, will get their chance, as will William Lacelle. Lacelle wasn't drafted in 2026 despite enjoying great success in the QMJHL.

Unsurprisingly, Caleb Desnoyers is among the invited forwards. The fourth overall pick in 2025 is likely to play an important role with ÉCJ this winter, and players like Philippe Veilleux and Tommy Lafrenière could join him on the forward line.

And on the blue line, Xavier Villeneuve could emerge as an intriguing offensive defenseman (though Landon DuPont—who won't be at summer camp but will be evaluated this winter—could take his spot), while Alex Huang will also be evaluated. We'll see what the future holds for these two players.

In a Nutshell

– Makes sense.

John Shannon: On Jason Robertson's extension with the Stars: “I think this is a win-win in the short term, and we'll see what happens now in negotiations that will, in my opinion, inevitably result in Robertson signing a long-term deal” – Oilers Now (7/22) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 24, 2026

– Too bad.

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic withdraw from the National Bank Open presented by Rogers. Félix Auger-Aliassime will be the tournament's No. 2 seed. Updated player list https://t.co/VxVs17vuaa — National Bank Open (@OBNmontreal) July 24, 2026

– It raises a question.