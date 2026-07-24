Alexander Zharovsky: Everything indicates that his time in Montreal is over

Alexander Zharovsky came to spend a few weeks in Montreal this summer.

He had the opportunity to participate in the CH's development camp, was seen several times on the ice at the CN Complex… and even played a game in the LSHL earlier this week.

But all signs point to his stay in town coming to an end.

Why?

Because tomorrow, the Canadiens prospect will take part in a charity game in Russia (alongside several other NHL players). He may already be back home as I write this…

It's worth noting that players like Artemi Panarin, Mikhail Sergachev, Kirill Kaprizov, Evgeni Malkin, and Alex Ovechkin will also be taking part in the event:

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In a way, it's a shame to see Zharovsky leave, but we knew it was coming.

After all, he's still under contract with Salavat Yulaev Ufa for another season in the KHL. And we might see him arrive in Montreal for good once his season with his club is over.

That said, the young player had the chance to explore the city of Montreal, and that's a good thing.

He'll be a little more familiar with the city's facilities when he officially makes the jump to North America… and he's already been able to check out the Canadiens' facilities in Brossard, too.

And that's a pretty big plus in my eyes because it's definitely going to help him.

In a nutshell

– Well done.

Cole Sillinger and the Blue Jackets avoid arbitration as the forward signs a 3-year contract extension worth 4.625M per year pic.twitter.com/EAiAKiP5dh — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) July 24, 2026

– I love it!

Coach Lane Hutson with his youth hockey team pic.twitter.com/TmodHDkp4E — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 24, 2026

– Lots of questions to ask.