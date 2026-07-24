Juraj Slafkovsky or Brady Tkachuk: “Based on what he’s shown, I’d probably go with Slaf.”

If you had to choose one player for your team between Juraj Slafkovsky and Brady Tkachuk, who would you pick?

Last night (on the Sick Podcast), Tony Marinaro asked Sportsnet reporter Ryan Dixon that question.

And it led to a pretty interesting conversation.

Dixon took about ten seconds to think it over, and he finally admitted that he'd probably go with Slaf based on what he's proven over the last few months. Because it's true that you can't overlook the big Slovak's 30 goals and 73 points in '25–'26: he had a huge season and deserves some recognition.

Do you agree with Dixon?

Juraj Slafkovsky or Brady Tkachuk Who would you rather have on your team? #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @Dixononsports pic.twitter.com/kVnht3Up9N — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 24, 2026

Tony Marinaro said he agreed with his guest, noting that he sees Slaf becoming a sort of Mikko Rantanen 2.0.

Fair enough.

But what sets the two guys apart (who do have fairly similar physical profiles) is the way they play. Slafkovsky has playmaking skills in his game, while Brady relies mainly on his size to disrupt opposing teams in front of the net.

And that's exactly where the former Senators captain scores his goals. Slaf, on the other hand, is capable of putting it in… from just about anywhere on the ice.

We'll pass on his skills as a fighter (and Brady clearly has the edge there), but still:

Juraj Slafkovsky (former first overall pick) getting punched by Marshall Rifai (literally a foot shorter) pic.twitter.com/Zm62ODoSx2 — tml (@tmlenjoyer) September 29, 2024

I'd also take Slaf on my team over the younger of the two Tkachuk brothers.

But right now, having this conversation and seeing that we can compare Slafkovsky to a guy like Brady Tkachuk is a good thing… because Brady is a really good hockey player, too.

In a Nutshell

– A new addition to CF Montréal:

According to my sources, Ceballos is coming to Montreal to provide healthy competition for Dawid Bugaj on the right. Even though he played center back with New England, the club sees him more as a fullback than a center back for their plans. Bugaj has been playing very well since… https://t.co/eBpTgrdAFe — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 24, 2026

– NBA bombshell!

BREAKING: LEBRON JAMES IS JOINING THE 76ERS, PER @ShamsCharania BRON. MAXEY. BROWN. EMBIID. WOW pic.twitter.com/OYHr8elvYp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 24, 2026

– Yeah.