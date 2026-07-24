Cutter Gauthier is set to surpass Connor Bedard: It’s going to cost Anaheim a fortune

The Anaheim Ducks haven't had an easy summer so far. The team saw the Flyers put them in a bind with a lucrative hostile offer for Leo Carlsson… and the threat of another hostile offer forced Pat Verbeek to overpay for Pavel Mintyukov.

$18 million per year (for five years) for Carlsson and $7.2 million per year (for five years) for Mintyukov—that probably wasn't the team's plan.

And what makes it even worse is that Cutter Gauthier also needs a contract for next season. He isn't eligible to sign a hostile offer… but that doesn't stop him from being pretty greedy.

Because according to a report by Anthony Di Marco (Daily Faceoff), we should expect to see Gauthier sign a new deal that will pay him around $16 to $17 million per year.

That's less than Carlsson, certainly… but it's more than Connor Bedard, who signed for $15 million a year.

According to Anthony Di Marco, he expects the two sides to reach an extension worth roughly $16–17 million AAV, placing Gauthier's salary between Connor Bedard and Leo Carlsson pic.twitter.com/4cNvsjDJH3 — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) July 24, 2026

Gauthier just had a phenomenal season, scoring 41 goals and 69 points in 76 games. At just 22 years old, he's the kind of player the Ducks want to build around… but if this contract goes through, it's going to cost Anaheim a fortune.

Trading Alex Killorn, Chris Kreider, or Frank Vatrano won't be enough: the team may have to sacrifice two (or even three) of these guys to stay under the salary cap.

Keep in mind that in 2026–27, Carlsson will be the highest-paid player in the league, and Kirill Kaprizov ($17 million per year) will rank second. So there's a scenario in which the Ducks will have two of the league's three highest-paid players… and perhaps even the top two if Gauthier—who will clearly be in that ballpark—ends up signing for more money than Kaprizov.

We wish Pat Verbeek the best of luck in managing them and building a competitive team in the years to come.

In a Nutshell

– Enjoy the show.

Montreal Victoire head coach Kori Cheverie was a special guest at this year's development camp! @PWHL_Montreal head coach @KoriCheverie was a special guest at this year's development camp!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/hLcxBeO8mq — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 24, 2026

– Interesting.

Here's the starting lineup based on the players' status and salary. Logically, one of the designated players should be a left winger, but I'd really like to see the second designated player be an attacking midfielder. There's also a left back missing—ideally a player… pic.twitter.com/Z9tKBrmpMm — Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) July 24, 2026

– Great news for the Chiefs.