BPM Sports: New Owner Sets Sights on the CH’s Broadcast Rights

About ten days ago, the CRTC gave Arsenal Media the green light to acquire BPM Sports. The station, which was previously owned by RNC Media, was ultimately sold for $1.8 million.

Most of that money went toward paying for the broadcast license, but a portion was also used to pay for equipment.

The head of Arsenal Media, Sylvain Chamberland, clearly believes in the BPM Sports project. The station will maintain its focus… and its new owner clearly has big plans.

As reported in an article by Étienne Paré (La Presse), who spoke with Chamberland, the owner wants to increase market share and build credibility for his brand. But above all, he has a major project in his sights: he's aiming to secure the radio broadcast rights for the Canadiens' games.

Nothing less.

After BPM Sports | Arsenal Ready to Buy More Radio Stations https://t.co/5WiQoPGlhM — La Presse Affaires (@LP_Affaires) July 23, 2026

It's worth noting that these rights have long been held by Cogeco Media, with the games broadcast on 98.5 FM. The French-language rights have been with them for nearly 20 years.

It's worth noting that for English-language broadcasts, TSN 690 (and therefore Bell Media) holds the radio rights.

There has been extensive discussion in recent months about the television broadcast rights. And after many long months of negotiations, we've finally seen some clarity on this issue in the last few days.

But we can now wonder whether, over the next few years, things might also change when it comes to radio rights. Because clearly, Sylvain Chamberland has his sights set on those rights.

In a Nutshell

– All arbitration cases in the NHL have now been settled.

Florida and Akira Schmid avoid arbitration 2 x $2M All arbitration cases are now settled — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 24, 2026

– Hi, Patrick.

and when I'm back in Chicago pic.twitter.com/E2PUtV88RY — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 24, 2026

– Oh, really?