A name to watch in the Blue Jays’ lineup

Right now, the Blue Jays have 13 pitchers in the majors.

Dylan Cease, Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber, Patrick Corbin, Spencer Miles, Louis Varland, Jeff Hoffman, Tyler Rogers, Braydon Fisher, Mason Fluharty, Brendon Little, and Lazaro Estrada are the pitchers in question.

Which of them will still be with the Blue Jays after the trade deadline? That's the question.

If any of these players get injured, are traded, or are sent down to Triple-A, what are the team's options?

Max Scherzer, Yimi Garcia, and Joe Mantiply—who are currently on the injured list—could return at some point.

Players like Yariel Rodriguez and Simeon Woods Richardson are no longer on the 40-man roster, but they're options in the minors.

Adam Macko, Chad Dallas, Chase Lee, and CJ Van Eyk—who have all played in the majors this season—could be called up again.

But in reality, most of the Blue Jays' top pitching prospects aren't close to the majors—whether due to age or injuries. #JakeBloss #RickyTiedemann

But there's one name to watch.

Javen Coleman, the Blue Jays' 22nd-best prospect (before the addition of the 2026 class), has just been promoted to Triple-A… and Mitch Bannon doesn't rule out seeing him called up late in the season, if everything goes his way.

Coleman missed time due to an injury at the start of the minor-league season, but then posted a 2.88 ERA in 25 innings at AA (37 Ks, 6 BBs). He moved up to AAA alongside fellow left-hander Mason Olson — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) July 19, 2026

Coleman missed the start of the season, but he performed well at AA. His 2.88 ERA over 25 innings and 37 strikeouts are encouraging.

The left-hander could, if he's ever called up to Toronto, fill a need: a left-hander who strikes batters out.

He was a 16th-round pick by the Dodgers in 2023, but he didn't sign and returned to college. In 2024, he chose to sign with the Blue Jays.

So, this is one to watch. After all, with the trade deadline approaching, who knows what's in store for the Toronto bullpen? Things can change quickly.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.