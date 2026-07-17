RUMOR: Mason Miller, a top target for the Yankees

Since the Padres aren't guaranteed a spot in the playoffs, people are wondering if the team shouldn't trade Mason Miller.

My colleague Félix Forget actually touched on this recently in an article.

In reality, because the Padres have a stellar bullpen, a solid farm system, and we're in a market with very few sellers, Miller could fetch a fortune and help solidify the team's offense.

Losing him would hurt, of course. But the bullpen is so good that it could potentially make up for it in other ways.

If I had to bet, I'd say the Padres' GM will still refuse to trade his top relief pitcher. But that won't stop teams from making calls.

In an article on the subject, Jon Heyman (NY Post) notes that the Yankees like the idea of adding Mason Miller.

Of course, that doesn't mean it's going to happen… especially considering that George Lombard Jr. is reportedly off the table for the Bombers.

After trading Leo De Vries, the Padres will demand the Yankees' top prospect—that's pretty much a given. That's why I think a trade this summer between the Yankees and the Padres is unlikely… unless Brian Cashman is bluffing.

The Yankees aren't desperate—they have David Bednar closing the ninth inning. But we've seen that big bullpens win in the playoffs… and the Yankees' current closer could become a free agent at the end of the 2026 season.

Miller, who doesn't want to leave San Diego and has three more years of control, has no say in a potential trade.

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