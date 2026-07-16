Trade Deadline: Five Teams to Watch

August 3 is the trade deadline. And we can all agree that, between now and then, there are several teams to keep an eye on.

Here are five of them. But there are obviously more….

1. San Diego Padres

The San Diego team is currently 3.5 games out of a playoff spot. We know that A.J. Preller loves to make bold moves in the trade market… and that might be exactly what's needed to boost the team's anemic offense.

The next few weeks will tell.

2. Miami Marlins

The Marlins are in a playoff spot as they return from the All-Star break. We don't expect the team to trade players like Sandy Alcantara.

But since the team has a budget, one wonders just how aggressive they'll be in the trade market in the near future…

MLB

3. Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates are in a similar situation to the Marlins. Their strong offense is getting the job done, and the budget isn't big enough to add major pieces.

The team needs help on the mound. I wouldn't be surprised if a reliever made his way to Pittsburgh.

4. Boston Red Sox

The Boston team's nine-game winning streak has changed the landscape. It's no longer clear whether the team will be forced to sell.

Sonny Gray, Aroldis Chapman, and Jarren Duran might have been on the trading block. But since Craig Breslow might be on the hot seat, I see them trying to make some acquisitions instead.

MLB

5. Chicago White Sox

The plan was certainly not for the team to be atop its division in mid-July. How far will the GM deviate from his plan to help his players?

In any case, Munetaka Murakami's return from injury will help.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.