The Dodgers Unveil a Bobblehead of Andy Pages’ Catch in the World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers won their second consecutive World Series title last year by defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in a nail-biter, having to overcome a deficit in the very last moment of the final game.

One of the heroes of that game was undoubtedly outfielder Andy Pages, who made a historic catch over his own teammate, Kiké Hernandez, in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the game into extra innings.

Hernandez later admitted that he thought the play had been missed and that the Blue Jays had sealed the victory—until Pages leaned over to tell him they were still in the game.

The two teams were tied 4-4 with the bases loaded at the end of the ninth inning when Pages pulled off this little miracle. The Dodgers went on to win the game 5-4 in the eleventh inning to claim the top honors.

And now the Dodgers are immortalizing that moment by unveiling a bobblehead commemorating the event. The collectible will be given out during their game on September 6 against the Washington Nationals. Only 900 copies of the figurine will be available.

The bobblehead you've all been waiting for. Get “The Catch” bobblehead on 9/6! : https://t.co/36IUWLyXz9 pic.twitter.com/95Ui5lOzdx — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 15, 2026

We're willing to bet that Ernie Clement, the batter whose hit was caught by Pages, won't be sending anyone to Los Angeles to pick up the bobblehead.

As for Pages and Hernandez, they continue to help the Dodgers this season as the team aims for a third consecutive Fall Classic title. And it's working, as the California squad will begin the second half of the season with a record of 61 wins and just 36 losses and are clear favorites to go all the way.

The Dodgers will return to the field Friday night for the first game of a three-game series against the New York Yankees.

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