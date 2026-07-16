Tarik Skubal is trying to convince Justin Verlander to play in 2027

Last week, Justin Verlander announced that he will retire at the end of this season. He was notably seen taking part in the All-Star Game festivities to celebrate his illustrious career.

He didn't pitch because he's injured, but he was in Philadelphia nonetheless. And the topic was discussed in the latest episode of the Passion MLB podcast.

@passion_mlb podcast with @SebasBerrouard and Pascal Harvey We discuss the Blue Jays' plans leading up to the trade deadline, the All-Star festivities, and the draft selection of Deiten Lachance https://t.co/vHmQyt9qZ2 — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) July 16, 2026

That said, there are still some people who are (already) trying to get him to change his mind. And you don't have to look any further than the Tigers' locker room to find one.

Because, as Verlander noted, Tarik Skubal is already working hard to get him to change his mind. He's trying to convince his teammate to come back in 2027.

Although Verlander, when he talks about all this, doesn't seem to take it too seriously.

Tarik Skubal is already trying to convince Justin Verlander to come out of retirement pic.twitter.com/yAbp57R1MA — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 14, 2026

Verlander himself explains that he's already struggling to stay healthy this season, which seems to have been a major factor in his decision.

As a result, even if a team offers him a chance to return next season (at the trade deadline, for example), he doesn't seem too interested in considering it.

Verlander seems primarily focused on getting healthy by the end of the season. That could give him a chance to pitch in front of his fans in Detroit… and possibly be in the same rotation as Tarik Skubal, if Skubal isn't traded.

Because, in reality, it's a bit of a strange situation to see Skubal—who probably won't be back in Detroit next year—trying to push Verlander to return next year, given that it would be surprising if the legend were to pitch for any team other than the Tigers.

So we'll see if Skubal's efforts pay off, but there's reason to believe that Verlander will indeed hang up his cleats at the end of the 2026 season. But you should never say never, you know…

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