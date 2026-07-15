Will Micah Awe of the Alouettes Be Suspended?

Montreal Alouettes linebacker Micah Awe could face disciplinary action following a tackle that has caused quite a stir in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

According to reports from TSN, the veteran will have to appear before the disciplinary committee following his hit on Calgary Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. during Week 6 of the season.

The incident occurred at the very end of the game. As Vernon Adams Jr. began to slide to protect his position after earning a first down, Micah Awe made contact that struck the quarterback in the head and neck area. The play quickly drew the attention of observers and is now raising questions about compliance with rules designed to protect players in vulnerable positions.

The disciplinary committee will review the game footage before determining whether a fine, suspension, or other disciplinary action will be imposed on the Alouettes player.

A veteran known for his intensity… and his disciplinary record

This isn't Micah Awe's first season in the CFL. After arriving in Montreal ahead of the 2026 season following a standout stint with the British Columbia Lions, he led the league in total tackles in 2025 with an impressive 117.

So far this season, the 32-year-old linebacker has recorded 10 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle in five games. Over the course of his nine seasons in the Canadian Football League, he has racked up 578 tackles, six quarterback sacks, five interceptions, and seven forced fumbles, cementing his reputation as a very physical player.

However, this intensity is also accompanied by a lengthy disciplinary record. According to Derek Taylor of 680 CJOB, Micah Awe is the player who has appeared most often on the CFL's list of fines and suspensions since 2017, with a total of ten entries.

The disciplinary committee's decision will now be closely watched, both by the Alouettes and by Canadian football fans everywhere.

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