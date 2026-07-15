Steve Yzerman is no longer the general manager of the Red Wings

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Steve Yzerman is no longer the general manager of the Red Wings
Credit: Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Big news this morning.

The Detroit Red Wings have announced that Steve Yzerman is no longer the team's general manager. The search for a new head of hockey operations begins now.

Hmm…

It's important to note that Yzerman has not, officially, been fired. He is “transitioning” from his role as executive vice president and general manager to an advisory role to Chris Illitch, who is the owner and CEO of the Red Wings.

That's much better… #Done

Here's the most plausible theory in my view: Yzerman is a sports legend, and the Red Wings can't just kick him out, even if his damn “Yzerplan” isn't working.

It's not as easy to build a team as it was in Tampa Bay, is it?

In my opinion, he's paying for his mistakes in the rebuilding process by no longer having a hands-on role in day-to-day operations. Another GM will be tasked with building the team the right way.

Let's see who gets named. Both internal and external candidates will be considered.


Extension

And it'll be up to someone else to trade Dylan Larkin. In fact, right now, it'll be difficult to trade the center since the Red Wings don't have a GM.

Will he start next season in Michigan? If so… well done, Red Wings.

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