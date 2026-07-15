Steve Yzerman is no longer the general manager of the Red Wings

Big news this morning.

The Detroit Red Wings have announced that Steve Yzerman is no longer the team's general manager. The search for a new head of hockey operations begins now.

Hmm…

An update from the Detroit Red Wings. Read more » https://t.co/sBjMqnwnJh pic.twitter.com/wOKf92ZrXK — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 15, 2026

It's important to note that Yzerman has not, officially, been fired. He is “transitioning” from his role as executive vice president and general manager to an advisory role to Chris Illitch, who is the owner and CEO of the Red Wings.

That's much better… #Done

Here's the most plausible theory in my view: Yzerman is a sports legend, and the Red Wings can't just kick him out, even if his damn “Yzerplan” isn't working.

It's not as easy to build a team as it was in Tampa Bay, is it?

In my opinion, he's paying for his mistakes in the rebuilding process by no longer having a hands-on role in day-to-day operations. Another GM will be tasked with building the team the right way.

Let's see who gets named. Both internal and external candidates will be considered.

The @DetroitRedWings announce that Steve Yzerman is stepping down as general manager and will transition to an advisory role. Owner Chris Ilitch will lead a search to find Detroit's next GM, including internal and external candidates. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 15, 2026

Extension

And it'll be up to someone else to trade Dylan Larkin. In fact, right now, it'll be difficult to trade the center since the Red Wings don't have a GM.

Will he start next season in Michigan? If so… well done, Red Wings.