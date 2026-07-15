Patrick Kane: It’ll all come down to these two teams

Patrick Kane is nearing the end of his career.

At 37, he doesn't have much gas left in the tank… but he still had a solid 2025–26 season, racking up 57 points (16 goals) in 67 games.

His offensive talent is still there. And there's no doubt about that either. But right now, we're all asking the same question: where will he play next season?

Chris Chelios, on American radio, provided more details about Kane's next destination.

Basically, the former Hawks (and Canadiens) defenseman openly mentioned on American radio that it's a toss-up between two teams right now: the Blackhawks and the Sabres.

He said he's spoken with Kane, but that the player isn't yet sure what he really wants to do. You can hear Chelios' comments by clicking on the video below:

Chris Chelios says he has spoken to Patrick Kane and he truly is deciding between Buffalo and Chicago (Via @thescorechicago) pic.twitter.com/abAtdddoAw — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) July 15, 2026

A return to Chicago for Kane would be a wonderful gift for Hawks fans.

He was one of the faces of the organization for a long time, he won Stanley Cups with the team in Chicago, he had the best years of his career there… and we can all agree that it would make for quite a storyline, too.

On the other hand, if he wants to give himself a chance to win another Cup before retiring, the Buffalo option is definitely more appealing in that context… especially since that's where he's from.

The Blackhawks won't be competitive in '26–'27 and are likely to finish the season at the bottom of the NHL standings, as they have for the past few years…

Unless the idea of playing on the same line as Connor Bedard REALLY appeals to him…

But in all of this, I also wonder how Kane feels now that Chelios has gone public with his plans. Because if the American wanted to make his decision without talking about it too openly, that part didn't go as planned.

And it's not like Chelios is his agent, either. I get the feeling Kane can't be the happiest guy in the world right now…

In a nutshell

– There are worse things in life!

pov: your unemployed friend (William Carrier) on a random Tuesday (via: @oli.langevin) pic.twitter.com/YYDn2aj9rW — BarDown (@BarDown) July 15, 2026

– I love it.

LJ Mooney & Michael Hage mic'd up at the Habs' development camp earlier this month pic.twitter.com/QAapX3kBQy — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 15, 2026

– Interesting.

I just asked Nick Razzaghi about the point raised here by @NiltonJorge. His response: “I don't want to judge the #CFMTL. We have some interesting players here. We create a lot of movement. We switch positions a lot. As a coach,… https://t.co/qy9AfP27AQ — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 15, 2026

– Enjoy the read.