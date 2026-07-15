Kirill Marchenko: “A crazy offer for the future—that’s not what Don Waddell wanted”

In recent weeks, there have been rumors involving Kirill Marchenko and the Montreal Canadiens.

Whispers suggested that the Habs had put a crazy offer on the table for Don Waddell for the player, which makes sense for two reasons.

First, because Kent Hughes wanted to improve his team for next season… and second, because Kent Hughes said he was willing to overpay to land a quality player.

We don't know what the offer in question looks like, but Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre, who was a guest on Martin Lemay's podcast, has his own theory.

The former Blue Jackets defenseman (who has contacts in Columbus) believes the Habs' offer consisted of assets for the future. He went on to say that this didn't interest Don Waddell:

That makes sense because the Blue Jackets want to be successful now.

The team has good players in place: Sean Monahan, Adam Fantilli, Valeri Nichushkin, Kent Johnson, Conor Garland, Charlie Coyle, Mathieu Olivier, Zach Werenski, Damon Serverson, Ivan Provorov…

And we shouldn't forget that the Jackets are just coming out of a mini-rebuild. Trading the team's best player for draft picks and prospects would have set the process back…

That doesn't mean Kirill Marchenko will never be traded or that Don Waddell won't change his mind.

Because if the player tells his GM that he won't sign a new contract in Columbus (his current deal expires at the end of next season), Waddell's hands could be tied.

He might be forced to trade the Russian to maximize his value and avoid losing him for nothing… and that might be exactly what Kent Hughes is waiting for to get back in the mix on this deal.

In a nutshell

– Meh.

With the changes made to their roster, here's the Maple Leafs' new top 6 defensemen pic.twitter.com/HcVo3RYfb6 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) July 15, 2026

– Oh, really?

Jeff Marek: On the Red Wings: I do think the threat of an offer sheet for Simon Edvinsson…is quite real – The Sheet (7/10) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 15, 2026

– Wow. What a machine!