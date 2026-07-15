It’s the media’s fault

When you ask your GM to trade you—or let him know you don't want to sign another contract with your current team—sometimes it works out and you get traded. See Brady Tkachuk…

But most of the time, things can get messy before it all works out. If it ever does work out!

Just ask Patrik Laine, Connor Hellebuyck, Trevor Zegras, and Dylan Larkin. In fact, I can't wait to see how the Larkin story unfolds now that Steve Yzerman is no longer the Red Wings' GM…

And what about Zach Werenski? Elliotte Friedman and Pierre LeBrun reported two or three weeks ago that the Norris Trophy winner's agent had told Don Waddell that his client wasn't going to sign his next contract with the Blue Jackets.

We all know what that really means: “My client would like to be traded.”

But he wasn't traded. It wasn't for lack of trying, though: according to Friedman and LeBrun, Werenski reportedly refused to be traded to the Stars because he wanted to stay in the East and Dallas was on his list of teams he could refuse to be traded to. #NTC

This was followed by a meeting between Werenski, his representatives, and Blue Jackets management, after which Werenski issued a statement saying that the media had blown the situation out of proportion and that he wanted to stay (and win) in Columbus.

Is it the media's fault?

The version previously reported is corroborated by several sources. Let's just say it's the truth… or at least VERY close to the truth.

That didn't stop Don Waddell, the Blue Jackets' GM, from telling TSN1050 that it was mostly the media's fault that the Zach Werenski story made headlines this summer.

“The difficult part was the media, because they interfered with our discussions, even though those discussions were very different from what was sometimes portrayed.” – Don Waddell

Man, I'm so sick of people blaming the media for their own mistakes. Not just in sports…

“Don't shoot the messenger,” as the English say

LeBrun and Friedman reported accurate information that, yes, perhaps, complicated Don Waddell's job. But ultimately, that's the job of good journalists—to report relevant and accurate information—not to simply regurgitate the lines written by a communications specialist in an official press release…

Waddell failed to build a winning team in Columbus. That's the main reason for the Werenski situation. On top of that, the leaders in the locker room didn't step up when they needed to. And the coach didn't know how to guide them effectively.

None of this is the media's fault, Don!

I remain convinced that Zach Werenski won't be a Blue Jacket much longer. The tide has turned.

The fact remains, though, that I'm sick and tired of the management, the players, the coaches, the fans, and who-knows-who else constantly blaming the media.

Recently, the Canadiens decided that fans attending the team's informal summer practices would no longer be allowed to film after 10:20 a.m. The players hit the ice around 10:00, 10:05…

Why?

I don't know.

Unofficially, several players are reportedly fed up with being watched so closely by the fans.

Except that it's those same fans who give them incredible thrills on game nights at the Bell Centre… after spending a fortune on their one-night seat.

Fan love is a double-edged sword: the joy of a game night at the Bell Centre… but also that little connection with them the rest of the time.

Not at home… not on a plane… not at the grocery store…

But on the ice at the CN Complex while you're doing your job (playing hockey) and many fans who can't afford a ticket to the Bell Centre make the trip just to watch you.

So, is it still the media's fault? Preventing fans from appreciating you because the players are sick of having an RDS camera shoved in their faces during the season? I don't see any connection, but apparently some people do…

I'll say it again: NHL hockey has one disadvantage compared to global soccer—you can still earn a huge paycheck even when playing for a smaller market. If the guys playing in Columbus or Anaheim made less money, it would be a whole different story…

In a nutshell

– Major appointment.

A huge appointment! A major appointment! — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 15, 2026

– Heads up, soccer fans.

I just spoke with Sean Rea of FC Supra. I asked him what accounted for his current success compared to the success he couldn't achieve when he played for #CFMTL. He told me: two things. 1. The coach's confidence “I didn't… pic.twitter.com/JbEOnkT5dD — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 15, 2026

– Two-year contract for the former Rocket player.

NEWS: #CBJ have signed forward Luke Tuch to a two-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract through the 2027–28 season. https://t.co/2H2UhvEp0N — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) July 15, 2026

– Really?

Things have changed drastically in a month. https://t.co/ej3Maj47rq https://t.co/ow3FB5Ybvw — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 15, 2026

– Official: The 2027 All-Star Game will be held on Long Island.