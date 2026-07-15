MLB in Brief: Lance McCullers Jr. in Milwaukee | Justin Verlander’s Speech

Lance McCullers Jr. in Milwaukee

With just a few months left before free agency, the Astros are moving on. They're also freeing up some salary cap space.

Jadyn Fielder, the son of Prince Fielder, is returning to the Astros as part of the Lance McCullers Jr. trade, sources tell @TheAthletic. Jadyn Fielder is a 21-year-old left-handed hitter with an .813 OPS in A-ball. He signed with the Brewers in 2024 as an undrafted free agent. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) July 15, 2026

Colton Gordon is heading to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of the Lance McCullers Jr. trade, a source tells @TheAthletic, as @JonHeyman first reported — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) July 15, 2026

Justin Verlander's Speech

He inspired his teammates at the All-Star Game.

Verlander's speech inspires younger AL teammates before his final All-Star Game https://t.co/3jlQ0utppH — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 15, 2026

Stay confident

Will the Rays succeed in building their stadium?

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred likes the #Rays' plans for a new Tampa stadium and is willing to help as needed as the #Rays seek to close the deal: “I have great confidence that Patrick (Zalupski) and Ken Babby will get a deal done if there's a deal to be had.”https://t.co/EXkaCRt6Pl — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 15, 2026

How does the draft work?

The White Sox show us.

Ever wonder what they talk about in a draft room when they're debating a pick? Jesse has the actual conversations that took place regarding this year's No. 1 overall pick. Really fascinating stuff that offers insight into how front offices operate when making important decisions. https://t.co/wAzLQSFOa4 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 15, 2026

Cooperstown or a ring?

Don Mattingly speaks out.

https://t.co/AFLC9aNRfO Don Mattingly still has one burning desire, and he may fulfill it this season. But the long wait hasn't diminished his love for the game. “I feel totally blessed,” Mattingly tells The Post — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 15, 2026

Managing Pitchers in the All-Star Game

It's not easy.

The pitching issues managers face in the All-Star Game need to be addressed. But there are no easy answers. Unlocked and free to read. https://t.co/9meU4CnNKB — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 15, 2026

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