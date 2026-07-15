Baseball This Week in Quebec: Spotlight on Our Quebec Women

The All-Star break across several leagues reminds us that the season is moving along quickly. The beauty of the sport is that there's still plenty of baseball to be played on fields across Quebec.

For junior-level players, it's the trade deadline that will be the main focus. Through next Monday, teams across the league will be trying to strengthen their rosters for the final stretch of the 2026 season. The Voyageurs and Diamants organizations kicked things off with a major trade on Tuesday. The Diamants, who already lead the standings, will become even more formidable with the additions of Félix Morin, Jean-Benoît Simard-Gagnon, and Nathan Morcency. The Coaticook South Shore Rocket is also in the spotlight thanks to Simon Roy's selection as Player of the Week. Last weekend also saw the Charlesbourg Alouettes sweep a doubleheader against the powerful Laval Pirates. The must-see game is this Friday in Repentigny, featuring a tribute night to our dear Rodger. With parity still one of the Brulotte League's strengths, we can bet the end of the season will be exciting.

In the Frontier League, this week also features the All-Star Game festivities. The home run derby is always a fan favorite, and the Capitales were represented by Torin Montgomery, who ultimately won the event. The Aigles had John Montes representing them at the event. Before the break, manager Patrick Scalabrini notched his 900th win in independent baseball. He ranks among the top 10 across all leagues, without any affiliation to an MLB team. This is a feat worth highlighting, given the Quebec coach's consistent excellence over several seasons. In closing, if you still have any doubts about the quality of the league's games, the following figure will prove you wrong: 8,752 fans traveled to Trois-Rivières for the series against Quebec City.

In the LBMQ, Josua Ouellet of Granby was named Player of the Week for July 6–12. His stellar performance helped his team secure nine consecutive wins. In recent days, attention has turned to the Laurentides Cardinals. The team completed a trade with Victoriaville. The Savoie brothers are thus joining the Cactus in exchange for several draft picks. As two of the Cardinals' best players, this trade raises questions about the future of the franchise, which faces several challenges. Meanwhile, in Shawinigan, Yogi Berra surely inspired the Cascades players in their comeback victory over Granby. So, if the weather cooperates once again this coming weekend, the scheduled games will be worth the trip—once again—no matter the destination.

Once again, the next generation of our sport has its place in this weekly column. At the Classique féminine des Deux-Rives, the players from the Carouges de la Rive-Sud really stood out. Lauranne Ratelle, in particular, caught everyone's attention with two home runs in the same game. Speaking of home runs, there was also a home run contest on the program. Kwin Clark (11UA) and Jolianne Bélanger (15UA) are the big winners of this popular event. Still on the women's side, an impressive total of 11 Quebecers have been invited to the Canadian national team camp. This is an inspiration for young girls playing baseball in our beautiful province.

PMLB

Émilien Plouffe and Jacob April were named the two Most Valuable Players of the most recent Puribec League All-Star Game.

Marc Griffin is the winning coach of the most recent Claude-Raymond Classic.

Paulo Henrique Noris, of Ciel FM in Rivière-du-Loup, pitched a no-hitter.

The new Maria-Goretti field was inaugurated in the Lanaudière-Nord region.

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