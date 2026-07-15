David Reinbacher: Here’s what the CH wants him to work on this summer

David Reinbacher made progress last season.

The defenseman played a total of 63 games in 25-26 (including two with the Canadiens), and even though he was injured a few times, the fact that he played so much is good news.

After all, we remember that he had more health issues the previous season—his first in North America.

Now, the Canadiens would like to see him make a splash at training camp. The goal for Montreal's front office is to see the player—who was selected fifth overall in the 2023 draft—step up to earn a spot on the Habs' defensive corps.

To that end, the Canadiens have given him a fairly rigorous physical training plan.

Marco D'Amico discussed this in the latest episode of the Starr & D'Amico Show:

The organization probably wants him to put on a few pounds so he can be more solid on his skates.

And that's not a bad thing in itself… because even though the Austrian is 6'3” and weighs 207 pounds (according to HockeyDB), it's true that he doesn't necessarily look like a super-physical player on the ice.

We know he's capable of delivering a big hit every now and then. But if he can get stronger, that would be even more interesting for a defenseman of his size:

David Savard, aka Papa Savvy, hit Max Domi last night. pic.twitter.com/nZD3twiIvi — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 10, 2024

I'm really looking forward to seeing David Reinbacher show up at training camp.

This is a big year for him, and given what he was able to do with the Rocket last year, there's a good chance he'll earn a spot on the team if he performs well in camp.

And that would certainly please the Habs' management, too.

Because we know expectations are always pretty high for a guy who was selected in the top five in the draft… and we also know that Reinbacher has been slow to live up to those expectations due to his recent injuries.

But if he's healthy, anything can happen…

In a Nutshell

– A great deal for both sides.

Hearing Cole Perfetti and the Winnipeg Jets avoid arbitration with a 5-year, $6M AAV extension — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 15, 2026

– It's up to him now.

Promoted to goaltending coach for the Devils | “A chance to make a name for myself,” says Leo Luongo https://t.co/BdvZKHQXzy — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) July 15, 2026

– Hehe.