Cutter Gauthier needs to calm down

Leo Carlsson will earn $18 million per year for the next five seasons.

Is this a well-deserved salary? Has the player proven that he deserves to earn that much money?

It doesn't matter. It's a done deal now, and it comes with some complications in Anaheim as well. Especially with the rumor that Cutter Gauthier wants the same salary as Carlsson…

“Cutter Gauthier won't accept a dollar less than Leo Carlsson” → https://t.co/Md4RcOT9wM — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) July 14, 2026

If that's indeed the case, Gauthier's argument makes sense in a way.

He just scored 41 goals in only his second season in the National Hockey League and—like Carlsson—he's one of Anaheim's most important players. Looking at Carlsson's salary, it's clear he wants to cash in too…

That said, the player's reputation might take a hit as well.

And that's what bothers me the most here.

Earlier this week, Macklin Celebrini said in an interview that he wouldn't hesitate to take less money on his next contract to help his team. Meanwhile, in Anaheim, Cutter Gauthier is doing everything he can to put his own team in a bind.

What a stark contrast…

GOOD: Celebrini being open to taking a pay cut on his next deal. Not surprising at all considering he's been surrounded by Sid, McDavid, and MacKinnon. He wants to win. BAD: Cutter Gauthier wanting the same money as Leo Carlsson. A disaster for the Ducks. Not the Celebrini mentality. — NHL – Good & Bad (@NHLGoodandBad) July 15, 2026

Gauthier effectively forced his way out of the Flyers' organization because he didn't want to play there.

He forced the Flyers' management to trade him, and a little over two years after that saga, here he is making headlines again for reasons… that aren't necessarily positive, though.

It seems like he's doing this on purpose to show everyone that he doesn't take himself too seriously. It seems like he's doing this on purpose so people see him as a young guy who… really, really wants to do things his own way.

It seems to me he could calm down a bit, don't you think?

In a nutshell

– It's going to be a great final.

2026 World Cup | Argentina upsets England and joins Spain in the final https://t.co/jbkeTuaaBD — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) July 15, 2026

– Well done.

Officially a Blueshirt We've agreed to terms with defenseman Alberts Smits on a three-year, entry-level contract → https://t.co/cEtYc31oSJ pic.twitter.com/vQXaz4eJNE — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 15, 2026

– Some news from MLB: