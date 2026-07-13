The Blue Jays Are in Last Place in Their Division Going Into the Break
That's it: the All-Star break is here.
This break, which marks the unofficial end of the first half of the season, is an important time to reflect on what's to come.
Why? Because the trade deadline is approaching.
In exactly three weeks (August 3), team executives will face restrictions on the trades they can make. So time is running out.
Some teams are sure to be buyers, and others are sure to be sellers. But there are still several teams that don't know where they stand.
Among them? The Blue Jays. They trail the Rays by 12 games in their division and are half a game behind the Orioles. They're alone in last place in the East for the first time since April 18.
Of course, the fact that the American League is a league with so many average teams means that no one is out of the running.
The Red Sox (nine straight wins) have shown that a good winning streak can turn things around quickly.
But the fact remains that time is running out. The next stretch of games will be decisive for what happens next.
Losses like yesterday's (5-4 in San Diego) can't happen again if the team hopes to become a buyer by the trade deadline.
We can all agree that the Blue Jays (and other American League teams) are lucky not to be in the National League, where the last team to make the playoffs had 52 wins.
Making the playoffs in the National League won't be easy.
- Logan Webb won't pitch in the All-Star Game.
- One million dollars for the winner of tonight's contest.
- CC Sabathia's son drafted by Milwaukee.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.