The Blue Jays Are in Last Place in Their Division Going Into the Break

That's it: the All-Star break is here.

This break, which marks the unofficial end of the first half of the season, is an important time to reflect on what's to come.

Why? Because the trade deadline is approaching.

In exactly three weeks (August 3), team executives will face restrictions on the trades they can make. So time is running out.

Some teams are sure to be buyers, and others are sure to be sellers. But there are still several teams that don't know where they stand.

Among them? The Blue Jays. They trail the Rays by 12 games in their division and are half a game behind the Orioles. They're alone in last place in the East for the first time since April 18.

MLB

Of course, the fact that the American League is a league with so many average teams means that no one is out of the running.

The Red Sox (nine straight wins) have shown that a good winning streak can turn things around quickly.

But the fact remains that time is running out. The next stretch of games will be decisive for what happens next.

Losses like yesterday's (5-4 in San Diego) can't happen again if the team hopes to become a buyer by the trade deadline.

We can all agree that the Blue Jays (and other American League teams) are lucky not to be in the National League, where the last team to make the playoffs had 52 wins.

Making the playoffs in the National League won't be easy.

MLB

PMLB

Logan Webb won't pitch in the All-Star Game.

Giants' Logan Webb won't pitch in the MLB All-Star Game https://t.co/iSxfrcvC1J pic.twitter.com/p5tehGXQlz — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 13, 2026

One million dollars for the winner of tonight's contest.

2026 HR DERBY PARTICIPANTS HAVE A CHANCE TO CASH IN The revamped contest will feature a $2.5 million prize pool, with $1M going to the champ, per @FOS. Full story: https://t.co/jrg1sNzqcr pic.twitter.com/qpDL2o1S4l — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 12, 2026

CC Sabathia's son drafted by Milwaukee.

Carsten Sabathia, son of Hall of Famer CC Sabathia, was selected in the 20th round of the 2026 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers pic.twitter.com/olqHFtlyP0 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 12, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.